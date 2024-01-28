This south actor to reportedly play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, it's not Dhanush or Naga Chaitanya

Vijay Sethupathi is in talks to play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol-starrer Ramayana. The official announcement for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial hasn't been made yet, and still it has become one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.

As per the reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash have been finalised to play the three primary characters of Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively in the adaptation of the mythological epic. Sunny Deol has also been locked to play Lord Hanuman.

Now, as per the latest reports, Vijay Sethupathi will play the character of Ravana's brother Vibhishana in Ramayana. A source close to the development was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film." It has also been reported that Vijay hasn't yet signed for the film as he is in talks regarding the logistics and financials with the makers.

The National Award-winning actor Sethupathi impressed the Hindi audiences with the crime thriller web series Raj & DK last year. Then, he made his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar, which premiered on JioCinema. His breakthrough role in Hindi cinema was his negative role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster Jawan. In January this year, Vijay was seen romancing Katrina Kaif in the suspense drama Merry Christmas.

Coming back to Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project is being planned as a trilogy. The first part is reportedly set to go on floors in March 2024 and is planned to hit theatres in the second half of 2025. The makers will invest a year and a half for the post-production of the film with a dedicated team of VFX arists working on the film for around 500 days.



