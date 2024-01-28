This south actor to reportedly play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, it's not Dhanush or Naga Chaitanya

Twitter
Headlines

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

'Today is a big...': Brian Lara overwhelmed in commentary box as West Indies celebrate historic Gabba win

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Batters with more runs than Rohit Sharma in IPL

10 wealthiest people in world

5 biggest wins by runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This south actor to reportedly play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, it's not Dhanush or Naga Chaitanya

Vijay Sethupathi is in talks to play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol-starrer Ramayana. The official announcement for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial hasn't been made yet, and still it has become one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has become one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema, even before its official announcement. As per the reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash have been finalised to play the three primary characters of Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively in the adaptation of the mythological epic. Sunny Deol has also been locked to play Lord Hanuman.

Now, as per the latest reports, Vijay Sethupathi will play the character of Ravana's brother Vibhishana in Ramayana. A source close to the development was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film." It has also been reported that Vijay hasn't yet signed for the film as he is in talks regarding the logistics and financials with the makers.

The National Award-winning actor Sethupathi impressed the Hindi audiences with the crime thriller web series Raj & DK last year. Then, he made his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar, which premiered on JioCinema. His breakthrough role in Hindi cinema was his negative role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster Jawan. In January this year, Vijay was seen romancing Katrina Kaif in the suspense drama Merry Christmas.

Coming back to Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project is being planned as a trilogy. The first part is reportedly set to go on floors in March 2024 and is planned to hit theatres in the second half of 2025. The makers will invest a year and a half for the post-production of the film with a dedicated team of VFX arists working on the film for around 500 days.

READ | Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan breaks silence after video of him thrashing his 'student' with shoe goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT dropout twins, one is richest Google employee with Rs 15000 crore wealth, other is…

Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check state-wise list

Meet brother-sister duo, who are CEOs, one owns company worth Rs 84787 crore, other owns Rs…

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

Meet man, an Indian, whose AI company has created record by reaching a valuation of Rs....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE