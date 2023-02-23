Search icon
Watch: Vishal escapes death by 'few seconds and few inches' as speeding truck almost runs over him on Mark Anthony set

Vishal Krishna Reddy shared a video from the shoot of Mark Anthony's set that captured the near-death experience of the actor

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

Watch: Vishal escapes death by 'few seconds and few inches' as speeding truck almost runs over him on Mark Anthony set
Vishal Reddy

Vishal Krishna Reddy experienced a near-death situation while shooting for his upcoming actioner Mark Anthony. While filming an action scene, the actor escaped a running truck by a few inches, and it left the cast and crew shocked. 

The actor shared this experience with his fans as he posted a video of the accident that took place on the set and tweeted, “Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB” In the video, a lorry can be seen getting out of control while the crew was shooting for the film.

Here's the video of the incident

S J Suryah who was also present at the set shared the chilling experience and tweeted, “Really really thx to god noolizhaiil Uire thappinom …. Accidentally, instead of taking the straight root , lorry went little diagonal and accident happened, if it would have come straight we both wouldn’t have been tweeting now Yah great thx to GOD we all got escaped”

Here's the video

The actor enjoys a huge fan base and after watching the video, his fans were worried about him and asked him to ensure his safety. A user wrote, “You continue to amaze us with your unbeatable action skills in every movie brother, Be it on '#Action' or ‘#Laththi’ now in '#MarkAntony', you never fails to impress us !!! but please take care and watch your back while shooting these kind of risky stunts” Another user commented, “So glad that you are safe anna Please take care and follow all necessary precautions while doing risky Action sequences All the very best anna #PuratchiThalapathy” on the other hand there were people who thought it was a publicity stunt or a planned video. Apart from Vishal Krishna Reddy, the Tamil actioner, Mark Anthony also stars Ritu Varma, Abhinaya and S.J.Suryah. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran.  

