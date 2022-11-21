File Photo

Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy aka Vishal, who won millions of hearts with his acting skills, is now set to appear in the multilingual movie Laththi directed by A Vinoth Kumar. In the film, he will be seen playing a dedicated cop.

The makers of the film starring Vishal recently released the teaser of the film and netizens loved it. Social media users called Vishal the ‘best action hero’ and called him ‘the only actor from the south who performs high-risk taking action stunts without using a body double after Puneeth Rajkumar.’ Some of them said that ‘this movie is going to be a huge success.’

Recently, South star Vishal joined DNA and spoke about the film. Since netizens have been calling him the best action hero, we asked him if the responsibility of carrying the title increased. He replied, “Yes, it has increased for sure because people expect more and more. Action is not just hitting people and people falling, apart from that they expect more of a person in an action sequence also. It can be anything like what is going to happen next, everything is supposed to be part of the action. Right from my second film, I got the tag of the action hero, not many people get this. To be very honest, other people strive hard to get the title of action hero.”

Also Read|TMKOC fame Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta meets with accident in Germany, shares photo

He added, “since my second film became a blockbuster, there is no looking back. And since then, people started loving my action sequences. Because every time I hit someone, you see the audience saying ok anna hit him, hit him. This is the reason why in Laththi also I loved the action sequences. This is the first time I am working with Peter Hein who is an Indian action choreographer, for the first time in 18 years of my career. So it is going to be a feast for all action lovers.”

“Yes, I take responsibility, I concentrate more on the action and try not to repeat what I have done earlier. I make sure, it is not deliberately done because I have been tagged as an action hero because that will fall flat on my face. So there are so many things that I look into when I am listening to the script because sometimes it has happened so I keep telling my directors please don’t keep action sequences because here are people who expect action from me,” he concluded.