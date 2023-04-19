Watch: Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling as fan sings Desi Girl for her at Citadel London premiere, video goes viral

Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden at the Citadel London premiere/Instagram

The global premiere of the Prime Video spy thriller series Citadel was held in London on Tuesday night. The event was attended by the star cast Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci, along with the executive producers Russo Brothers and the showrunner David Weil.

Several videos and pictures from the premiere have been shared online. In one of the clips, a fan can be heard singing Priyanka's famous song Desi Girl for the actress as she sits on the stage with the Game of Thrones actor. Chopra is seen blushing and Madden is also seen smiling in the video, which has been shared on Priyanka and Nick Jonas' fan page on Instagram. The fan also shouts "I love you, Priyanka! Congratulations", and the actress is seen thanking him in the viral clip.

Talking about the song, Desi Girl featured in the Tarun Mansukhani-directed romantic comedy Dostana in 2008. The film, produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, also features Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the leading roles. Chopra is seen grooving to the track Desi Girl, composed by Vishal-Sheykhar and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vishal Dadlani, in a scintillating saree.

The Indian premiere of Citadel was held in Mumbai two weeks back in Mumbai with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in attendance. Multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Neha Dhupia, and Rakul Preet Singh amongst others also attended the event.

The first two episodes of the six-episode show will premiere on April 28, with the rest of the four episodes dropping each Friday till May 26 on Prime Video. It is one of the most expensive TV series ever made with a whopping budget of nearly $300 million, i.e. Rs 2500 crore in total.



