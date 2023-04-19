Search icon
'People try to find a mistake...': Priyanka Chopra reacts to being trolled for calling RRR 'a Tamil film'

Priyanka Chopra mistakenly called the Oscar-winning film RRR 'a Tamil film' in a podcast interview when she tried to correct the host who said that SS Rajamouli directorial is a Bollywood movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra-RRR/Instagram-File photo

Priyanka Chopra was recently attacked online when she incorrectly mentioned the Oscar-winning film RRR as 'a Tamil film' when she was correcting the interviewer who called the SS Rajamouli directorial a Bollywood film. However, the RRR fans brutally trolled the Fashion actress since Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer is originally made in Telugu.

During the Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka was talking about how the Hindi film industry has evolved over the years when she said, "Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing". She was interrupted by the host Dax Shepard who mentioned RRR. The actress tried to correct him and said, "That’s a Tamil movie. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those, it’s like our Avengers."

However, the netizens were not happy with Chopra's goof-up and slammed the actress. Now, in a recent interview, she reacted to the backlash she faced and told Mid-Day, "People try to find a mistake in anything I do. I think people enjoy that a little bit. I was a lot more free-spirited, but now, I am a bit more cautious because I have my family to think about. The higher you go in life, the more people look for a reason for you to fall. But at the same time, I have so much love and support from my family, friends and fans. I prefer to focus on that."

The National Award-winning actress will be next seen in the spy-thriller series Citadel in which she will be sharing screen space with the Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. The first two episodes of the six-episode show will premiere on April 28, with the rest of the four episodes dropping each Friday till May 26 on Prime Video.

