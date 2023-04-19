In pics: Nick Jonas sets 'son-in-law goals' as he takes care of Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu at Citadel's London premiere

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra

The world premiere of Russo Brothers’ upcoming show Citadel took place in London on Tuesday. The show’s stars – Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra – were accompanied by their families and several other celebs at the premiere. On Wednesday, pics from the premiere and afterparty showed a tender side of Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas, that had fans calling him the ‘perfect son-in-law’.

Priyanka was accompanied by Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra at the premiere. On Wednesday morning, a fan page devoted to Nick and Priyanka shared some pictures of the couple exiting the theatre after the premiere with Madhu with them. The pics showed how Nick firmly held Priyanka’s hand while also leading Madhu by her arm, making sure both of them were ok.

Soon after the pictures were posted by fan clubs on social media, fans were all in praise of Nick for his gesture. “Nick is so protective of Pri and her mom that is what you call a real man that is why Pri is hooked,” wrote one. Another commented, “Nick is a complete gentleman. Always making sure his beautiful wife and mother-in-law is well taking care of.” Many others said he was setting ‘son-in-law and husband goals’ with his actions. “Nick is soooh very caring husband and a wonderful son-in-law to Priyanka’s mum,” read one comment. Many others called Priyanka ‘lucky’ for having a caring husband like Nick.

Citadel had its India premiere in Mumbai two weeks ago where Priyanka and Richard had been in attendance. The global premiere in London also saw the show’s executive producers Russo Brothers, co-star Stanley Tucci, as well as showrunner David Weil in attendance. One of the most expensive TV shows ever made, the spy thriller is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28.