Entertainment

Nani reacts to Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's vacation pics being shown at Hi Nanna event: 'It’s unfortunate...'

Nani has reacted after Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's photos were shown at the Hi Nanna event.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

At the pre-release event of Hi Nanna in Visakhapatnam, fans were treated to numerous surprises. However, the event took an unexpected turn for fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after their vacation photos were mistakenly displayed on-screen by anchor Suma, leading to surprise from Mrunal and frustration among the stars' followers.

Playfully addressing the mishap, Suma inquired about the source of the images while Mrunal looked taken aback, and Nani shared a smile. Now, Nani has reacted to the photos being shown at the event and called it unfortunate. While speaking to M9 News, he said, “It’s unfortunate that happened. Even before I realised what’s happening the picture was taken down. We are all close friends, Vijay and Rashmika realise these things happen. But, if someone was truly hurt by it, I and the team apologise for it.”

Take a look:

He also mentioned that none of them knew that these photos would be shown, he said, "So many people work in putting up an event like that. It shouldn’t have happened. We called and asked around to see if we could find out who did it. But whoever did must be scared already, so we let it go. It’s a movie event, not one for a gossip website for us to pull such stunts,” he added.

As of now, there's been no reaction from Nani, Mrunal, Vijay, or Rashmika regarding the circulating clip on social media. It remains uncertain whether the event organizers or the film's team sought permission from Vijay and Rashmika before using their pictures.

 

