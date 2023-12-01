Watch: Mrunal Thakur left in shock after Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's vacation pics shown at Hi Nanna event

The Visakhapatnam pre-release event of Hi Nanna brought numerous surprises for fans. Nani and Mrunal's admirers were thrilled to learn intriguing details about the film and their personal lives.

However, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans got angry and expressed their displeasure on social media after their vacation photos were shown at the event. During the event, anchor Suma showed throwback pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on the screen which left Mrunal shocked and their fans angry. Playfully, she pretended to inquire about the source of these images, while Mrunal appeared surprised, and Nani smiled.

Spotting a photographer nearby, Suma jokingly asked if he was the one responsible for capturing their Bali pictures. The video of the same is going viral on social media. One of the social media users wrote, “Cheap promotional stunts from HiNanna Team. Fans emo hero ni Personal ga Tag chesi Abuse cheyadam. Hero emo Ma #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna personal life ni Events lo use cheyadam. Endhuku ra babu e cheap stunts.collections ravali ante ma hero personal life lagadam.”

The second one said, “#HiNannaPreReleaseEvent : Ntg , just used the fame of #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna to promote their film. @VyraEnts is this the way u portray a film to the audience , is this the real value ? Pls stop inviting Anchor Suma.”

As of now, there's been no reaction from Nani, Mrunal, Vijay, or Rashmika regarding the circulating clip on social media. It remains uncertain whether the event organizers or the film's team sought permission from Vijay and Rashmika before using their pictures.