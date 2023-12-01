Headlines

Watch: Mrunal Thakur left in shock after Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's vacation pics shown at Hi Nanna event

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality dips to 'severe' category again, check AQI of Delhi, Noida

Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 540 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 16,450 off, check details

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023: Amid close contest, pollsters put BJP ahead of Congress

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Pollsters predict BJP's edge over Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot likely to lose power

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 540 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 16,450 off, check details

Stubble burning drops by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment Ministry

Brave rescue effort frees poisonous snake stuck in beverage can

Fastest to score 2000 runs in T20Is

Youngest players to make ODI debut

Footballers who have spent time behind bars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Watch: Mrunal Thakur left in shock after Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's vacation pics shown at Hi Nanna event

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Mrunal Thakur left in shock after Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's vacation pics shown at Hi Nanna event

The Visakhapatnam pre-release event of Hi Nanna brought numerous surprises for fans. Nani and Mrunal's admirers were thrilled to learn intriguing details about the film and their personal lives.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Visakhapatnam pre-release event of Hi Nanna brought numerous surprises for fans. Nani and Mrunal's admirers were thrilled to learn intriguing details about the film and their personal lives.

However, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans got angry and expressed their displeasure on social media after their vacation photos were shown at the event. During the event, anchor Suma showed throwback pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on the screen which left Mrunal shocked and their fans angry. Playfully, she pretended to inquire about the source of these images, while Mrunal appeared surprised, and Nani smiled.

Watch video

Spotting a photographer nearby, Suma jokingly asked if he was the one responsible for capturing their Bali pictures. The video of the same is going viral on social media. One of the social media users wrote, “Cheap promotional stunts from HiNanna Team. Fans emo hero ni Personal ga Tag chesi Abuse cheyadam. Hero emo Ma #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna personal life ni Events lo use cheyadam. Endhuku ra babu e cheap stunts.collections ravali ante ma hero personal life lagadam.”

The second one said, “#HiNannaPreReleaseEvent :  Ntg , just used the fame of #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna to promote their film. @VyraEnts is this the way u portray a film to the audience , is this the real value ? Pls stop inviting Anchor Suma.”

As of now, there's been no reaction from Nani, Mrunal, Vijay, or Rashmika regarding the circulating clip on social media. It remains uncertain whether the event organizers or the film's team sought permission from Vijay and Rashmika before using their pictures.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS 4th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Raipur

Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa say their film Yaatris 'is a story of every middle-class family' | Exclusive

This Indian genius earned 20 degrees, cleared UPSC exam to become IAS officer, resigned as IAS after few months due to..

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

Lifting of COVID-19 lockdown led to pneumonia outbreak in China? Here's what experts say

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE