Entertainment

Viral video! Samantha Ruth Prabhu rehearses her sizzling HOT ‘Oo Antava’ moves – WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now shared a BTS video of the song, in which she is seen practising her moves for the item number.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Since its release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in the dance number ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ has gotten a lot of attention. Fans drooled as they saw her in a never-before-seen avatar.

 

Samantha has now shared a BTS video of the song, in which she is seen practising her moves for the item number.

 

 

Take a look-

Samantha earlier was not interested in doing up the dance number. But when the director of the film, Sukumar, gave her the example of Pooja Hegde’s dance number in ‘Rangasthalam’ she said yes to the project. According to BollywoodLife, when ‘The Family Man 2’ actress was asked about the experience. She said, “It’s really challenging to get the steps perfect, the beat, and dance with Allu Arjun, it’s my god tiring.”  

She recently shared a post for Allu Arjun in order to appreciate him. She wrote, “This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. ??? Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired (sic).” 

Samantha recently divorced Naga Chaitanya after a four-year marriage. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are rumoured to have separated over her refusal to shun bold scenes and item numbers in her flicks. Samantha's lip-lock sequence with Ram Charan in 'Rangasthalam' in 2018, just a few months after their marriage, was heavily criticized.

