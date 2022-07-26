Vikrant Rona: Salman Khan discloses why he's backing Kiccha Sudeep starrer, says 'nowadays South films are...'

Salman Khan-Kiccha Sudeep/Viral Bhayani

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep is all set to hook pan-India audiences with the upcoming fantasy action-adventure Vikrant Rona. The recently released trailer of the upcoming film gave glimpses of the cinematic extravaganza ahead and sources say that a lot of hard work has gone into the making of the 3-D superhero movie, especially the awesome climax sequence.

With films hailing from the South doing phenomenally well at the box office, the expectations from Kiccha's film are skyrocketing.

Meanwhile, during the film's promotional event in Mumbai on Monday, superstar Salman Khan said films from South cinema have been doing "really well" and though every artiste wants to make a good movie, there is no formula that can guarantee box office success. Salman Khan recently came on board to present the Hindi version of Kichcha Sudeepa's upcoming Kannada fantasy action-adventure film Vikrant Rona.

At a special event of the film, Khan interacted with the cast when actor Neetha Ashok said she was taken aback after she saw that the Bollywood superstar had shared the movie's trailer on Twitter. To this, Khan said, "I'm also presenting the film! I have to do this (promotions). I don't want to go into losses... South films are doing really well."

At the same time, the 56-year-old actor believes there is no formula to deliver a successful movie. "We all try and make the best film, we want it to reach everyone. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. There's no formula to this, that something will work 100 per cent," he said.

In recent times, films like Telugu actioners Pushpa - The Rise, RRR and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 emerged as the biggest hits in the industry, while many Bollywood movies failed to deliver. The Hindi film industry has so far only seen hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

With the ratio of films from the South doing better even in the Hindi belt than Bollywood films has forced the critics and the audience to make comparisons between the different film industries. However, with big-budget films starring superstars in the lead roles waiting to hit cinema halls soon, it is expected that Bollywood's dry run at the box office will most likely end.

Coming back to Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari, a 3D fantasy action-adventure film, it is scheduled to release on Thursday in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.