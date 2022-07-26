Search icon
Ranveer Singh sports kurta and Nehru jacket after viral nude photoshoot, netizens ask 'aaj kapde kaise pehne?'

Ranveer Singh recently attended an event where he was seen clad in a kurta pyjama teamed with a Nehru jacket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

Ranveer Singh/Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently took social media by storm after his nude photos for a magazine photoshoot went viral. Ranveer, who has often challenged gendered dressing and made some bold fashion statements in the past with his quirky and eccentric sartorial choices, left nothing to imagination when he went naked for Paper magazine's latest photoshoot. And even before he could himself share the photos from the shoot on his Instagram handle, the pictures from his nude photoshoot had gone viral on social media. 

While a section of social media users and everyone from the film fraternity showered Ranveer with praises and loved his bold avatar, another section of netizens weren't pleased with the nudity. Ranveer was brutally trolled for the nude photoshoot. In fact, on Monday, a Mumbai-based NGO sought an FIR against Ranveer Singh over his recent nude photoshoot. The organisation said that he hurt 'sentiments of women'. 

The actor recently attended an event where he was seen clad in a kurta pyjama teamed with a Nehru jacket. A video of Ranveer at the event was shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. Soon after netizens noticed the video, they started poking fun at Ranveer again. This time, however, for being fully clothed. 

"Finally some decent clothes," read a comment on the post. Another comment read, "Aj kese itna acha dress-up kiya nude pic ke krn." An Instagram user wrote, "Trophy for what?? Because he imagined the body naked and lying on the ground.. Where are the minds of those who gave him the ‏Trophy, where is it..?!" "Don't tell me that he won that for his nude photoshoot," wrote another Instagram user. 

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, as per the report in India TV, a complaint has been filed against Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot. The actor is reportedly being accused of "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photos on social media.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said.

The report further stated that the complainant has demanded an FIR under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The report quoted a police official that confirmed the complaint, and said, "We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

