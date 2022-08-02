Vikrant Rona: Netizen mistakes Kiccha Sudeep for Jaaved Jaaferi in film, actors react

Kiccha Sudeep-Jaaved Jaaferi/Instagram

Starring the Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep in the leading role, Vikrant Rona has emerged as the latest pan-India blockbuster with collections of over Rs 100 crore within five days of its release. The Anup Bhandari directorial was released in 3D on Thursday, July 28 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

The film has been garnering great reviews on social media too. Among all the appreciation posts for the film, one that is going viral on the internet is from a Twitter user named Praroop Sharma because he mixed up Kiccha Sudeep with Jaaved Jaaferi and it even caught the attention of the two actors.

Sharing his views on the film, Praroop wrote, "A very well made film that keeps the audience gripping their seats tight. @jaavedjaaferi played the role of #VikrantRona effortlessly. A good watch #VikrantRonaBlockBuster" and even tagged Salman Khan who has presented the Hindi version of the film.

A very well made film that keeps the audience gripping their seats tight. @jaavedjaaferi played the role of #VikrantRona effortlessly. A good watch #VikrantRonaBlockBuster @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/cyG9fRFaqb July 31, 2022

Jaaved responded to him and wrote, "Mistaken identity at its best" following Sharma's tweet. This mistaken identity case even caught the attention of the film's leading star as he quote-tweeted Jaaved and wrote, "Haha...well @jaavedjaaferi sir..". The comedian-actor then replied to him with a tweet that read, "admire you Sudeep bhai. Had loved you in #Eega Looking forward to seeing #VikrantRona."

admire you Sudeep bhai. Had loved you in #Eega

Looking forward to seeing #VikrantRona. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 2, 2022

Jaaved Jaaferi was last seen in the Netflix romantic-comedy Jaadugar along with Jitendra Sharma, more popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya as he plays the role of the same name in the series Kota Factory. Jaaferi was also part of Rohit Shetty's cop thriller Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He played Akshay's senior Kabir Shroff in the blockbuster film released on Diwali last year.