Kiccha Sudeep opens up on working with Thalapathy Vijay in Puli, SS Rajamouli in Baahubali

Kiccha Sudeep in Puli-Baahubali/YouTube screengrabs

Kiccha Sudeep is gearing up for the release of his upcoming pan-India film Vikrant Rona and the superstar is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the fantasy action thriller. Apart from leading Kannada films, the star has also acted in films across South Indian industries such as Thalapathy Vijay starrer Puli and SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015.

In a recent interview, Sudeep was asked about why he opts to do supporting roles in non-Kannada films when he can easily play the main lead in Kannada blockbusters, and the actor revealed why he agreed to do a cameo of a Persian king Aslam Khan in Baahubali and as the main antagonist Jalatharangan in Puli.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor said, "Many times on a daily basis, as actors or as a person, I'm invited to many events and sometimes the events are around me and sometimes, it's an event where they just ask you to come and grace the occasion. Now it's all about you, do you think they want you there, do they make you feel they need you there, then you think it's just a beautiful event and let me be a part of it, so these films have happened because of that."



READ | Vikrant Rona trailer reaction: Netizens call Kiccha Sudeep-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'fantastic visual treat'

Sudeep further added, "Puli was a big thing that Vijay was doing, they had a dream of wanting a big film and I catered myself there. Also, getting to work with Vijay. Not that it was a requirement for me, but I was made to feel that I am wanted there."

The actor shared how SS Rajamouli said to him that he can even excuse himself from the Prabhas starrer as he continued, "When Baahubali happened, Rajamouli sir had come to me and narrated me the script and said a very beautiful line, 'Sudeep, this is not something that you should be doing and this is not something because you are doing, I'm going to lift it, I just know that I want you to do it and I want you to be a part of this'. I think he was very honest in what he said and I replied to him Sir, let me know when you want me to come."

Coming back to Vikrant Rona, the Anup Bhandari directorial releases in 3D in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada on July 28.