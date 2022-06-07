Vikram box office collection day 4: Film proves to be a sensation overseas; check UK, USA, Australia earnings

Vikram box office collection/File photo

Vikram box office collection day 4: Director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer Vikram, featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, seems to be doing brisk business at the box office if one is to go by what trade experts and industry insiders have to say.

Well-known trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film had had a victorious weekend and that it was proving to be sensational overseas. He said that the film had made Rs 13.43 crore in the US until Sunday, while in the UK and Australia, it had made Rs 3.90 crore and Rs 3.55 crore respectively for the same period.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted in a tweet, "In the first 3 days, #Vikram takes the Best opening for a Kollywood movie in #UK in 2022.. 1. #Vikram - £399,426 2. #Beast - £396,454."

The film did brisk business during the weekend in other parts of the world too.

Taran said that in Germany, the film made Rs 34.09 lakh, while in New Zealand, it made Rs 33.91 lakh. In Canada, the film earned Rs 24.36 lakh and in Ireland, it made Rs 25.83 lakh. In Tamil Nadu, the film continued to impress, registering almost 85 per cent occupancy in theatres on its first Monday.

Industry trackers Ramesh Bala noted, "#Vikram - 13,500 Admissions in #France in 3 days.. Record 3 days opening.." Entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "`Vikram` continues to dominate the worldwide box-office on its first Monday. In Tamil Nadu, the film is rock steady and recorded almost 85 per cent occupancy on Monday, highest post pandemic. The Kamal Haasan and Lokesh multi-starrer action extravaganza is a blockbuster!"

The tracker also claimed that Vikram had turned out to be a universal hit with terrific word of mouth promotion. He tweeted, "The Kamal Haasan action extravaganza directed by Lokesh has grossed over Rs 150 crore from worldwide box-office in the opening weekend with India alone accounting for Rs 100 crore Plus. Biggest post-pandemic hit from Kollywood!"

The film's success has overwhelmed the entire unit including director Lokesh Kanakaraj.

(With inputs from IANS)