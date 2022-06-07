Vikram: Fans want Lokesh Kanagaraj to announce Vikram 3, Kaithi 2 after global success of Kamal Haasan's film

Karthi, Kamal Haasan, Suriya_File photos

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has had a stupendous start at the box office as positive reviews for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial continues to pour in from all quarters. The action-packed thriller Vikram has been trending on social media ever since it hit the theatres on June 3. Besides Vikram, fans have also been trending Kaithi 2 and Vikram 3, requesting filmmaker Lokesh to come up with the sequels, which the maker hinted towards the climax of Kamal Haasan's Vikram where superstar Suriya made a cameo appearance as druglord Rolex.

The film's climax scene set the stage for an extension of the crime world created by Lokesh in Kaithi starring actor Karthi in the lead role of Dilli. For the unversed, Karthi had a voice-only appearance in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, leaving fans excited for a sequel in which the moviegoers could see a Dilli v/s Rolex v/s Vikram narrative.

Meanwhile, Suriya's powerful performance in the last five minutes of Vikram has left fans asking for more and they have been requesting Lokesh to announce Kaithi 2 and Vikram 3 without much ado.

Suriya's portrayal as the deadly drug kingpin Rolex set the perfect stage for the sequel of the film wherein he is expected to star as the main antagonist opposite Kamal Haasan's titular character. And since Lokesh Kanagaraj directly linked Vikram with his 2019 film titled Kaithi starring Suriya's younger brother-actor Karthi in the leading role of Dilli, Suriya's Rolex Sir is expected to take on Dilli in the yet-to-be officially announced Kaithi 2, which Lokesh had confirmed in 2019 in a tweet stating 'Dilli will be back'.

Now, which of the two sequels shall be officially announced first, Kaithi 2 or Vikram 3, is to be seen.