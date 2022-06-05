Vikram box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan's actioner beats Samrat Prithviraj, Major in USA

Vikram-Samrat Prithviraj-Major/File photo

Starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, Vikram has taken a roaring start at the box office and it seems that the Tamil action thriller is on its way to defeat Akshay Kumar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's biographical actioner Major in the three-way clash.

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is being loved not just by the Indian audience, but the moviegoers around the world are also lining up in the theatres to watch the magic of Kamal Haasan on screen. True to his nickname Ulaganayagan aka Universal Hero, the Tamil superstar Haasan has proved to be the perfect draw for the audiences to Vikram across the globe.

In the United States of America, Vikram has earned more than Samrat Prithviraj and Major on the second day of their releases, as shared by the entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala. Bala took to his Twitter account on the morning of Sunday, June 5, and wrote, "USA Box office - June 4th, 10 PM EST : 1. #Vikram- ~ $500K 2. #Major - $200K 3. #SamratPrithviraj - $100K".

In another tweet, he also mentioned that Vikram has surpassed Haasan's Vishwaroopam to become his highest-grossing movie in America as he wrote, "#Vikram surpasses #Vishwaroopam to become #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan's Highest Grosser in USA".

Earlier, the trade analyst had shared that Vikram has collected Rs 58 crores at the worldwide box office on its opening day as he shared on his Twitter account on June 4, "#Vikram off to a roaring start at the WW Box office..On Day 1, it has grossed ₹ 58 Crs.. #Ulaganayagan is Truly Universal Hero!".

Vikram also stars Tamil superstar Suriya in a cameo role and his five-minute appearance in the film's climax is being lauded by the cinemagoers who can't wait to see him as the main antagonist in Vikram's sequel.