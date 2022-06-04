Vikram: Suriya says working with Kamal Haasan is 'dream come true' moment

Vikram

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has opened up to huge numbers, and the box office is set on fire. The stellar star cast of Ulaga Nayakan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil is being appreciated by all. However, it is Suriya's cameo that has made a bombastic impact in the film. The Jai Bhim actor has made a guest appearance in the film as menacing Rolex, and his fans have turned cinemas into stadiums.

People are raving about bringing Suriya into the action-thriller, and now Suriya has also reacted to being a part of Kamal's film. Suriya expressed his feeling about joining Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial and stated that it was a dream come true moment for him to star in Haasan's film. Suriya tweeted, "Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna how do you say... This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..! Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram."

Here's Suriya's tweet

Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna எப்படி சொல்றது…!?

This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..!

Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 4, 2022

Suriya has certainly set Twitter on fire, as you can see several videos of audience responses over the actor's cameo. Talking about Vikram, the film has earned Rs 23 crores from Tamil Nadu itself. Trade expert Kaushik LM tweeted the collection saying, "#Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan's #Vikram opening day TN gross is 23.27 CR...Humongous working day blockbuster opening! @ikamalhaasan @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @Suriya_offl @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil. VASOOLRAJA is back and how!"

Here's Kaushik's tweet

Earlier, trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicted that Vikram, "Has the certainty of pulling off Rs 40-45 crores from India, and 20 crores from overseas. So we can expect Rs 60-65 crores from day 1." Asserting on weekend collection from worldwide, Bala said, "See the film has the capacity of earning Rs 130-140 crores on weekend. However, if the word of mouth is exceptionally great, then we can expect the film of raking Rs 150 crores."