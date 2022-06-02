Vikram star Kamal Haasan opens up on national language debate, says 'I don't question why national anthem...'

Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his next film Vikram, an action-packed thriller set to release on June 3. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles, along with Suriya playing a power-packed cameo in the film.

During one of the promotional interviews for the film, the legendary actor shared his thoughts on the national language debate. Speaking to Zoom TV, Kamal said, "A language is far more ingrained in a person, it's part of his culture. It's bigger than community sometimes. you cannot belittle any language."

Tamil superstar Haasan, who has also acted in multiple Hindi films like Chachi 420, Sadma, and Saagar, also said that he never questions the national anthem, even though it is not in his native language.

"I'm so proud (of our national anthem) but I don't question why the national anthem is not there in my language. I don't understand the language (Hindi). I don't speak it every day. But with great pride, I sing it. Every Tamilian knows it, we might mispronounce it here and there, though", the actor told the media portal.

Apart from the four superstars, Vikram also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles. An Anirudh Ravichander musical, the film has been dubbed in Hindi and Tamil under the title of Vikram Hitlist, and will also be dubbed in Kannada and Malayalam under its original title.



It is a three-way clash at the box office on June 3 as Akshay Kumar's historical war drama Samrat Prithviraj, based on the life of Indian medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan, and Telugu star Adivi Sesh's biographical action drama Major, based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, also release on the same date.