Vijay Deverakonda's theatrical release 'World Famous Lover' is his last romantic movie

Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' (like the title suggests, a romantic film) released in theatres today. The movie, however, will be Vijay's last ever romantic movie. The actor himself confessed to that while stating that he was excited to be able to romance four girls (Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa) on the big screen with the movie.

“WFL is going to be my last love story. Because of this fact, I am also quite excited to fill the ocean of love in the film along with four beautiful girls,” Vijay told Cinema Express.

He also spoke about dealing with trolls. In fact, Vijay admitted that he loves trolls while talking to the daily. “I love trolls. I like being a topic of interest; I’d urge others to enjoy the trolling. People are spending quality time to create memes and captions about, say, my fashion sense or films. Perhaps I am giving trolls sleepless nights. It appears that I’m featuring in their wildest dreams,” he said.

Vijay Deverakonda gained fame with his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy. The Telugu film was so successful that it was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh (starring Shahid Kapoor) and Aditya Varma in Tamil (starring Dhruv). Vijay then gained popularity with his movies opposite Rashmika Mandanna namely Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.