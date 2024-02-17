Twitter
Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick passes away at 79

Anjana Bhowmick was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems on February 16.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 05:16 PM IST

Popular actor of yesteryears Anjana Bhowmick died in Kolkata on Saturday, family sources said. She was 79. Anjana who had been ailing for some time died at a private hospital around 10:30 am, they said.

She was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems on February 16. She had been bedridden due to geriatric problems in recent months. She is survived by daughters Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Bhowmick.

A popular actor from the '60s-80s period, Anjana had earned audience acclaim in classics like 'Kakhono Megh' (Cloud after sunshine), 'Thana Theke Aschhi' (Coming from police station), 'Nayika Sangbad' (Tale of a heroine), 'Chowringhee', 'Pratham Basanta' (First spring) among others.

She was born in Cooch Behar and shifted to Kolkata during graduation. Having stepped into the film world at the age of 20, Anjana was noticed in the film 'Anustup Chhanda' in 1964 and came to be known as Anjana from her original name Arati. The next year with 'Thana Theke Aschhi' she was catapulted into the league of big names in the Bengali film industry.

Her chemistry with matinee idol Uttam Kumar in 'Thana Theke Aschhi', Chowringhee, 'Nayika Sangbad', 'Kakhono Megh' was not unnoticed by the audience. She had also acted opposite Soumitra Chatterjee in Mahasweta and earned accolades.

(With inputs from PTI) 

