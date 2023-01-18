Urfi Javed slams BJP leader Chitra Wagh for 'publicly threatening to hit' her: 'Even if you do not like my clothes...'

Urfi Javed and BJP leader Chitra Wagh (File photo)

Model Urfi Javed has continued her feud with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh. After the latter filed a police complaint against Urfi, the model has targeted the politician in her tweets and other social media posts. In her fresh salvo, Urfi trained her sights at Wagh for allegedly 'publicly threatening to hit' her.

On Wednesday, Urfi took to Twitter and wrote, “Lakhs if pending rape cases but these politicians going to the media and publicly threatening to hit a woman because of what she puts on her body.” While Urfi did not name Wagh explicitly, she died file a written complaint against her to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. In her complaint, which was shared on Twitter by the commission’s chairperson Rupali Chakankar, Urfi said that “Chitra Kishore Wagh has publicly threatened me through the media to assault me only for her own political gain or personal publicity.”

Cannot Thank @ChakankarSpeaks and @Maha_MahilaAyog enough for standing for what’s right . Even if you do not like my clothes , you cannot take law in your hands and publicly threaten to hit me or incite violence . — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 18, 2023

In her tweet, Chakankar stated that “feeling unsafe in a city like Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, is a serious matter” and urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to act in the matter and submit its report to the commission.

Urfi later thanked Chakankar and the commission in a tweet. “Cannot Thank @ChakankarSpeaks and @Maha_MahilaAyog enough for standing for what’s right. Even if you do not like my clothes , you cannot take law in your hands and publicly threaten to hit me or incite violence,” she tweeted.

The feud began when Chitra Wagh had met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to submit a complaint against Urfi Javed, for reportedly “indulging in public nudity on the streets of Mumbai.” Urfi Javed was later summoned by the police and had to record a statement in this regard. Urfi javed, has since, hit back at the BJP leader in multiple statements and social media posts.