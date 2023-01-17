Feud between Urfi Javed and BJP leader Chitra Wagh explained: Know reason for FIR, who said what

Urfi Javed and BJP leader Chitra Wagh (File photo)

Social media star and clothing influencer Urfi Javed remains in the news mostly for her off-beat outfits and outlandish fashion choices. Recently, Javed has had some backlash against her innovative outfits, majorly by a Bhartiya Janta Party leader Chitra Wagh.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh was left outraged by some of the outfits worn by Urfi Javed in public, and she ended up filing an FIR with the Mumbai police against the social media fashion star. Wagh said that Javed’s revealing outfits are inappropriate and not fit to be worn in public.

Chitra Wagh had met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to submit a complaint against Urfi Javed, for reportedly “indulging in public nudity on the streets of Mumbai.” Urfi Javed was later summoned by the police and had to record a statement in this regard.

After filing the complaint, the BJP leader tweeted, “Today I met the commissioner of Mumbai police and the joint commissioner of police (law and order) and requested them to take immediate legal action against Uorfi Javed for indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai.”

Chitra Wagh further slammed Urfi Javed on Twitter, saying, “Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women's Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes...the women's commission will do anything or not?”

Javed recorded her statement with the Mumbai police, saying that it is her constitutional right to dress however she wants and that she often wears such outfits for photo shoots and doesn’t get the time to change before she leaves, which is when paparazzi click photos of her and posts them on social media.

This is how ancient Hindu women used to dress . Hindus were liberal , educated , women were allowed to choose their clothes , actively participated in sports, politics . They were sex and females body positive people. Go learn about Bhartiya Sanskriti first. pic.twitter.com/IeH1tHcEFG — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023

Hitting back at the BJP leader, Urfi Javed had taken to Twitter to post a series of photos of how women used to dress up in ancient India. She said, “This is how ancient Hindu women used to dress. Hindus were liberal, educated, women were allowed to choose their clothes, actively participated in sports, politics.”

Urfi had further said that Hindu women in ancient India were “sex and female body positive”, indirectly urging Chitra Wagh to “go learn about Bhartiya Sanskriti first”. She also ended up filing a counter-complaint against Wagh for threatening her in the public domain.

