TVF Pitchers 2 Twitter review: Netizens miss Jitu, hail Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar's show as 'absolutely amazing'

TVF Pitchers Season 2

The TVF Pitchers is finally back with its second season after seven years. The first season, which was released in 2015, is considered among the finest shows in the Indian streaming space. And hence, the second season, which came out on ZEE5 this Friday, December 23, had immense pressure to live up to the expectations and it seems that the TVF team has delivered on its promise.

Starring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan in the lead roles, TVF Pitchers Season 2 has received a unanimously positive response from the users on the micro-blogging platform Twitter who have hailed the show as 'absolutely amazing'. Though majorly, the netizens are missing Jitu as Jitendra Kumar is not part of the new season.

One Twitter user wrote, "#Pitchers season 2 is a solid addition to the series, Its more mature & works well. Definitely missed Jeetu but still, the connection is alive. @iRidhiDogra is a great addition & cast & crew did a great job!", while another tweet read, "Binge-watched Pitchers. Absolutely Amazing. You might not relate as much as season 1 (still relatable) but surely to startup people, it's a ride. The standout performer for me is @ArunabhKumar. His dialogue delivery is fire and @iRidhiDogra fits in perfectly."

"Binged watch #Pitchers season 2 last night and must say @TheViralFever has done an amazing job as always! Season 2 is not as impactful and engaging as season 1 but the story, the struggles of an entrepreneur is brilliantly portrayed! Of course, Jitu bhaiya is missed!", read another tweet. Another user wrote, "Jeetu's absence in Pitchers season 2 was a severe disappointment."

#Pitchers season 2 is solid addition to the series, Its more mature & works well. Definitely missed Jeetu but still the connection is alive. @iRidhiDogra is a great addition & cast & crew did a great job! @TheViralFever @nouwwwin @ArunabhKumar @nowitsabhi #PitchersOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/y595eUbXcY — Nona pRRRince (@nonaprinceyt) December 22, 2022

Binge watched Pitchers. Absolutely Amazing. U myt nt relate as mch as season 1( still relatable) but surely to startup people it's a ride.

Standout performer for me are @ArunabhKumar . His dialogue delivery and @iRidhiDogra fits in perfectly.#PitchersOnZEE5 #Pitchers December 23, 2022

Binged watch #Pitchers season 2 last night and must say @TheViralFever has done amazing job as always!



Season 2 is not as impactful and engaging as season 1 but the story, the struggles of an entrepreneur is brilliantly portrayed!



Of course Jitu bhaiya is missed! #Pitchers — Srivastava Naman (@furiouslekhak) December 23, 2022

Jeetu's absence in Pitchers season 2 was a severe disappointment. December 22, 2022

Would have been great if Jeetu would be there in season 2 but still managed beautifully by TVF Pitchers team with a plot story.#tvfpitchers #PitchersOnZEE5 #pitchers — Viraj Parmar (@viraj_vru) December 23, 2022

TVF Pitchers is a story of four entrepreneurs, who left their jobs to establish their own ventures and for that, they faced all the odds in their lives. Ridhi Dogra, Sikandar Kher, and Ashish Vidyarthi are the new addition to the cast.



