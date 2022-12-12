Pitchers S2 trailer: Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra, Naveen Kasturia starrer levels up challenges in start-up business

Pitchers 2

Finally, the trailer for Pitchers Season 2 is here, and it is two times more intense and relatable than it's the prequel. Produced by TVF, Pitchers made its debut in 2015 and went on to break the internet as it became an instant hit. Even on IMDB, Pitchers is one of the highest-rated Indian shows with a star rating of 9.1.

While the first season revolved around four friends leaving their day jobs and starting a company together, S2 is about growing the company and surviving in the cut-throat world of start-ups. Directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, the series stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, Gopal Dutt, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles.

Watch the trailer

After a gap of 2.5 years, the Pitchers - Navin, Yogi and Saurabh have started their tech company Pragati. Now, the team of Pitchers have now grown into a 25-member team and is seeking investors who will help them take their start-up to the next level of growth. But with big dreams come bigger responsibilities and challenges so will the Pitchers be able to survive this cut-throat world of start-ups? Flavoured with inspirational quotes, humorous one-liners, friendship goals and the reality of the start-world, Pitchers S2 is a deep dive into the nitty-gritty of the entrepreneurial life.

Naveen Kasturia opened up about the show and stated that Pitchers will always be special to him. The amount of love and respect he got because of that show is indescribable. He stated that fans were persistent in asking the team to come back with another season and they had to give in. "While S1 was about taking that leap of faith and leaving our jobs to start our own company, S2 is about dreaming bigger and taking our start-up to the next level. Our start-up family becomes bigger, and the risks are higher. I am excited for our fans to witness this epic journey in S2 and shower us with more love so that TVF is compelled to bring back another season.” Naveen added.

Pitchers Season 2 will stream on ZEE5 and TVF from December 23.