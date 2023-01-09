Tovino Thomas shares photo with 'captain cool' MS Dhoni, calls cricketer 'a great role model for all'

Tovino Thomas with MS Dhoni/Instagram

Tovino Thomas, who predominantly works in Malayalam films, met the former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni recently at the Taj Bekal Resort & Spa, Kerala, and shared a photo with the wicketkeeper-batsman on his social media handles on Monday, January 9. Tovino called Dhoni 'Captain Cool' in his caption.

Along with the picture, Tovino wrote, "Time spent "Cool". Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen - cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person. We had great conversations and there was this typical ease in which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have had this opportunity; a great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey."

Both the gentlemen twinned in black outfits and smiled for the cameras. As soon as the photo was shared by the actor, his and Dhoni's fans took over the comments section and sent their wishes. One Instagram user wrote, "Minnal Murali with our Superhero", while another wrote, "Captain Cool and Minnal Murali".

For the unversed, Tovino starred as the titular character in the Malayalam-language superhero film Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film was released directly on the streaming platform Netflix on December 24, 2021, and received extremely positive reviews from critics and audiences.



Tovino was seen in four Malayalam films last year. His first release was the neo-noir psychological thriller film Naaradan in March and his next release was the thriller film Dear Friend in June. In the same month, he played the leading role in the legal drama Vaashi and was finally seen in the actioner Thallumaala, which hit the theatres in August.