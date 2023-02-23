Tillotama Shome reacts to netizen calling her 'the most irritating character' in The Night Manager

Tillotama Shome in The Night Manager/Twitter

The spy thriller series The Night Manager has received a thunderous response since its release on Disney+ Hotstar last week. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles, the show is being applauded for its intriguing narrative and brilliant performances.

Tillotama Shome plays the RAW agent named Lipika Saikia Rao in the series who recruits Aditya Roy Kapur's Shaan Sengupta, a former Indian Navy officer turned the night manager of a luxurious hotel to infiltrate the gang of a dreaded arms dealer Shailendra 'Shelly' Rungta, essayed by Anil Kapoor.

Sharing her character poster from the series, Tillotama took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "Lipika Saikia Rao. A woman who can navigate through a man's world with a smile and a joke up her sleeve. No easy task." On Thursday, a netizen quoted her tweet and wrote, "The most irritating character in the series and one of the reason I couldn't continue to watch #TheNightManager".

The actress took the negative comment in the right spirit and replied to the person, "Aioooo am so sorry. Will do better." The same netizen then praised her performance in Delhi Crime Season 2 and wrote, "Heyy!! That's cool. You were great in Delhi Crime, so this one's on the writers."

She got support from several other Twitter users lauding her performance as one of them wrote, "Other way round, I found your character as well as acting the prime reason to finish the series. Wish to see you more in The Night Manager S2 & many more!". Reacting to the tweet, Shome wrote, "Thank you. I had much fun doing it. And did not find her irritating."

The Night Manager is officially adapted from the popular 2016 BBC series of the same name, which in itself is based on John le Carré's 1993 novel with the same title. In the original show, Tom Hiddleston played Jonathan Pine, the night manager and Hugh Laurie essayed the arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper. Tillotama Shome's character is originally essayed by Olivia Colman as Angela Burr.



