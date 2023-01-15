Thunivu box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar's actioner inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Ajith Kumar in Thunivu/File photo

Headlined by Ajith Kumar, the Tamil-language actioner Thunivu was released in the theaters on January 11. It clashed at the box office with Varisu, a family entertainer starring Thalapathy Vijay. Both films are running in packed theatres during the ongoing extended Pongal weekend.

As per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com, though Varisu has crossed Rs 100 crore gross worldwide, Thunivu is also inches away from breaching the three-figure mark as it has collected Rs 93.05 crore gross worldwide in the first four days of its release. The domestic gross collections are Rs 65.05 crore with the worldwide gross collection of Rs 28 crore.

Out of the gross collection of Rs 65.05 crore in India, the film has earned the majority of its chunk in Tamil Nadu, a whopping Rs 51.50 crore, Rs 7.2 crore in Karnataka, Rs 3.1 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 2.25 crore in Kerala, and Rs 1 crore in the rest of the nation, as per the same trade portal.

Ajith Kumar plays a bank robber in the film, which deals with bank scams and corruption. Apart from the Tamil superstar, Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Chirag Jani among others in pivotal roles. The action-packed entertainer is being praised for presenting an entertaining story while delivering a message on greed at the same time.

Thunivu is the third straight collaboration between director H Vinoth, the superstar Ajith Kumar, and producer Boney Kapoor after the legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019 and Valimai in 2022. The former is an official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

While the Pongal-Sankranti weekend saw Ajith Kumar's bank heist actioner Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer clashing in the Telugu film industry, the Tamil film industry also has two major releases hitting the theatres on January 11. Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya are attracting major crowds in the theatres.



