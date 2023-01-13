Ajith Kumar's Thunivu full HD version leaked, available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, torrent sites

Ajith Kumar in Thunivu/File photo

Headlined by Ajith Kumar, the Tamil actioner Thunivu was released in cinemas on January 11 and is running successfully in theaters worldwide. The film has earned Rs 36.20 crore in its two days of release in its India nett collections and over Rs 50 crore in worldwide gross collections.

Ajith Kumar plays a bank robber in the film, which deals with bank scams and corruption. Apart from the Tamil superstar, Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Chirag Jani among others in pivotal roles. The action-packed entertainer is being praised for presenting an entertaining story while delivering a message on greed at the same time.

Thunivu is facing strong competition from Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu, which was also released on the same day as the Ajith Kumar-starrer. Varisu stars Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut last year in Goodbye sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, as the leading lady.



Thunivu is the third straight collaboration between director H Vinoth, the superstar Ajith Kumar, and producer Boney Kapoor after the legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019 and Valimai in 2022. The former is an official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

