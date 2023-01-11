Thalapathy Vijay fans tear Thunivu posters and Ajith Kumar fans tear Varisu posters as two films clash on Pongal. Watch

Ajith Kumar in Thunivu and Vijay in Varisu

After eight years, two of the top actors of the Tamil film industry – Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar – have films releasing on the same day. Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu were released in theatres on January 11, ahead of Pongal. And while the actors may be civil and cordial towards each other, their fans are already at war.

Videos from Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu show fans of the two actors tearing posters and getting into fights with each other outside cinema halls screening the two films. News agency ANI shared a video from outside a hall in Chennai on Wednesday morning. It showed Ajith fans climbing up scaffolding at the venue and tearing down a poster of Varisu. “Fans of Ajith Kumar tore posters of Vijay starrer #Varisu & fans of Vijay tore posters of Ajith Kumar starrer #Thunivu outside a movie theatre in Chennai. Both films have released on the same day after 8 yrs, people gathered in large numbers to watch them,” the caption of the post read.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of Ajith Kumar tore posters of Vijay starrer #Varisu & fans of Vijay tore posters of Ajith Kumar starrer #Thunivu outside a movie theatre in Chennai



Fans were more than amused by the video. Many criticized the fan clubs for being so overzealous and negative. “Appreciate your star but why tear other’s film poster,” asked one. Others said that while the fans are at each other’s throats, the two actors may not even be affected by it. “On the other side Ajith and Vijay Joseph would have sent Good Morning and best wishes to each other in WhatsApp,” read one tweet.

Varisu is a family drama-cum action thriller that also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. The film saw advance booking of Rs 11.49 crore for its first day and is projected to have a solid opening. Thunivu has Ajith playing a bank robber and it sold tickets worth over Rs 10 crore in advance booking for the first day. Trade experts have predicted a Rs 150-crore Pongal extended weekend at the Tamil Nadu courtesy these two films.