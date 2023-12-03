Headlines

This actor, who gave first Rs 100-crore Punjabi film, left acting for love, did 9-5 job, is now...

This actor gave first Rs 100-crore Punjabi film, was bullied in his childhood, left acting for love, is now...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

Recently, Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Carry On Jatta created havoc at the box office as it collected Rs 101.9 crore at the box office worldwide. However, it's not the first Punjabi film to achieve this feat. Before Gippy Grewal, another singer-turned-actor created a record by giving the first Rs 100-crore Punjabi film and he has also made his mark in Bollywood. 

The actor is an engineer who failed to find a job and then decided to pursue acting and started his journey with television series. He gained fame with his performance in various television shows and then ventured into films and created his mark. He is none other than Fawad Khan. The actor starred in The Legend of Maula Jatt which became the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever. 

Born in Karachi, Sindh on 29 November 1981, the actor studied in an American school, where he said he faced racial issues and was bullied because of his shy, calm, non-combative nature. He received a bachelor's degree in software engineering from the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES) in Lahore. The actor, however, failed to find a job in programming or marketing and he then decided to pursue acting. 

He made his acting debut with the television series titled Jutt and Bond, however, he had his first success in the television period drama, Dastaan in 2010. The actor then starred in several movies including Khuda Kay Liye, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, and more. He then made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat and starred in other Bollywood movies like Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. 

However, not many know that the actor quit acting for his love. The actor fell in love with his wife Sadaf Khan at the tender age of 16. The two dated for a long time before tying the knot. However,  Sadaf's family was very conservative, and that created a problem in the initial phase of their relationship. Fawad Khan's career choice as a television actor and singer was not appreciated by Sadaf's family. They wanted Sadaf to marry someone with a conventional background. Fawad was aware of it and to prove his love for Sadaf to his family, he quit acting to do a 9-5 job. They then tied the knot on November 12, 2005, in Karachi, right after their graduation.

The actor later made a comeback to acting and in 2022, he gave the first Rs 100-crore Pakistani film, The Legend of Maula Jatt. The film collected Rs 116 crore at the box office worldwide. He is now one of the highest-paid Pakistani actors. He reportedly charges Rs 2 crore (PKR) for each movie. It is also reported that he takes Rs 3 lakhs (PKR) home for shooting of every episode and has a net worth of Rs 49 crore. 

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Pakistan's first Netflix Original series along with Mahira Khan. Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same title.

