The Creator-Sarjanhar producer reacts to Bajrang Dal's claims that film promotes love jihad: 'Not scared of any threat'

Bajrang Dal stages a protest against the movie The Creator-Sarjanhar, alleging that the film promotes 'love jihad', producer of the film, Rajesh Karate Guruji reacts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

The Creator-Sarjanhar producer Rajesh Karate Guruji

After The Kerala Story, another film is in the eye of a storm. Members of the right-wing Hindutva supporters, Bajrang Dal stages a protest against the upcoming movie The Creator-The Creator-Sarjanhar saying that it ‘promotes love jihad’

On Thursday, Bajrang Dal members conducted a protest against the film titled The Creator-Sarjanhar at a multiplex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The members accused the film of ‘promoting love jihad’.

Reacting to the same, the producer of the film, Rajesh Karate Guruji told ANI, “We have tried to show that the world can change...I am not scared of any threat, they love their religion and I have got nothing to do with it...I request all religions to not riot or cause violence in their name. Why do you kill a person to protect religion? Kill religion and protect the person. Do you want to lose your family?”

The trailer of the movie was launched on May 10. Based on the concept of  ‘one world, on religion the film has been produced and conceptualized by Rajesh Karate Guruji. During the trailer launch event, Dayanand Shetty said, “The story of the film is so unique and powerful that I immediately said yes to the film. The film talks about the world sans the borders. I am playing the role of a scientist named Dr. Ray, who totally believes in the concept of 'one world one religion' and wants to transform the world with his revolutionary ideas. I am pretty sure that people will like my character as well as the film.”

Helmed by Praveen Hingonia, The Creator-Sarjanhar stars a powerful star cast which includes Dayanand Shetty, Shaji Choudhary, Bhuvnesh Mam, Rohit Chaudhari, Jashn Kohli, Raza Murad, Himani Sahani, Eliza Sehgal, Bushra Sheikh, Anant Mahadevan, Sanjay Swaraj, Pramod Mahoto. The film is scheduled to release on May 26 in theatres.

