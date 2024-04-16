Twitter
The Broken News 2 trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar wages newsroom war against Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre backs her

The Broken News revolves around the rivalry between two news channels based in Mumbai, Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 04:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat in The Broken News 2/YouTube screengrab from trailer
The streaming platform ZEE5 released the trailer of the second season of the newsroom drama The Broken News on Tuesday, April 16. The series features Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles. The first season released in June 2022 and had received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

The Broken News revolves around the rivalry between two news channels based in Mumbai, Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7. Sonali plays Ameena Qureshi, the head of Awaaz Bharati. Jaideep plays Dipankar Sanyal, the head of Josh 24x7. He had plotted against Shriya Pilgaonkar's Radha Bhargava, a determined journalist, and put her in jail in the first season. Now, Radha is back, joins hands with Ameena, and plans to take her revenge against Dipankar, as seen in the trailer.

Sharing the trailer on its social media handles, the OTT platform wrote, "The battle between Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24x7 continues even outside the newsroom, with Radha waging a personal war. With the line between truth and sensationalism blurring, what lies ahead? Premieres 3rd May 2024."

The Broken News Season 2 is directed by Vinay Waikul, who also helmed the first season. The show is the remake of the British series Press, which showed the rivalry between two British newspapers. Starring Charlotte Riley, Ben Chaplin, and Priyanga Burford in the leading roles, Press was cancelled after its first six-part season which was released in 2018.

