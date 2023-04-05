Swastika Mukherjee accuses producer of sexual harassment for sending her morphed nude photos in threatening email

Swastika Mukherjee/Twitter

Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who was recently seen in the Netflix movie Qala, has alleged that she received threatening emails from the co-producer Sandeep Sarkar of the upcoming Bengali film Shibpur and his associates. Co-starring Parambrata Chatterjee, Shibpur is slated to release in cinemas on May 5.

She was allegedly informed that her pictures have been morphed and these images will be shared on pornography websites. Shocked at such a turn of events, the actress has filed a complaint with regard to sexual harassment at Golf Green Police Station in Kolkata. The actress has also reportedly reached out to the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association, along with scanned copies of these threat emails.

While clarifying the nature of her association with the producer, the actor mentioned that she had never met the producer while shooting for Shibpur. As per media reports, while the co-producer's legal representative has denied his involvement in any such act they have also said that the actress took the step after she was instigated by the director of the film, Arindam Bhattacharya.

Swastika is known for playing pivotal roles in films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Shah Jahan Regency, Dil Bechara, and Guldasta among others. The actress has also appeared in popular web series such as Prime Video's Paatal Lok and ZEE5's Black Widows. (With inputs from IANS)



