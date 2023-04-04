'What have you done': Manoj Bajpayee reveals Ram Gopal Varma gave him 'gaali' for doing Sapne Mein Milti Hai remix

Manoj Bajpayee in Kudi Meri/Hitz Music YouTube screengrab

Manoj Bajpayee's portrayal of the gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya proved to be a game-changer for the actor. His incredible performance was widely appreciated by critics and audiences and even won Manoj his first National Award as Best Supporting Actor.

In December 2022, Manoj featured in a cameo in a music video Kudi Meri, which was the remix of Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya. While the original song, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar, featured Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar on the vocals, the remix was done by Lijo George and Dj Chetas with Kumaar writing the additional lyrics and Yash Narvekar and Dhvani Bhanushali as the singers.

Now, in a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee has revealed that Ram Gopal Varma scolded him for being part of the remix. Talking to Sucharita Tyagi, the actor talked about his relationship with the filmmaker saying, "I owe my career to him. We stay in touch. Sometimes, he calls me just to give me gaalis (abuse me). I did this music video Sapne Mein Milti Hai, I did it out of goodness. And he called me and said, ‘What have you done, the song's remix is not good’. I told him, ‘Ramu, sometimes you do things for your friends’. He said 'I know, I understand that; but why did you do it?' If I get a call from him it is mostly because he is going to really blast me or criticise me. That is the kind of relationship I have with him."

Talking about the 1998 crime-drama film, Satya started the trend of Bombay underworld gangster films in Bollywood and gained a cult status of its own. Apart from Bajpayee, the Ram Gopal Varma directorial starred J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Paresh Rawal, and Shefali Shah among others.



