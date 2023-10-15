'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

Prabhas has over 10 million followers on Instagram, despite not being very active on the platform.

Prabhas, who will next be seen in the highly anticipated upcoming film Salaar, appears to have gone missing from Instagram. His Instagram account has disappeared and fans are concerned about the same.

Prabhas has over 10 million followers on Instagram, despite not being very active on the platform. In the past, he often used to share photos and videos related to his film projects. His most recent post announced the release date for Salaar, which has only added to the intrigue surrounding his sudden absence from the platform.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Dunki is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22, however, recently, there were reports that to avoid the clash with Prabhas’s Salaar, the film will be postponed, but now the makers have finally broken the silence on it.

On Friday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter and wrote, “Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. #Prabhas' #Salaar to get a SOLO record release." On X, the film news page Lets Cinema wrote, "Reports suggest, #Dunki might get postponed from December 22nd due to delayed post-production timelines. Awaiting on official confirmation." Now, the makers have released an official statement confirming that Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki will be released on Christmas, December 22, and is not being postponed.

Earlier, Salaar was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28, however, due to some technical issues, the film had to be postponed and the makers announced the big news by sharing a new poster and writing, “Coming Bloody Soon! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023.” Salaar is directed by Prasanth Neel, who is best known for the blockbuster KGF franchise and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruthi Haasan.