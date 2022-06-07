SS Rajamouli's RRR is 'craziest, weirdest blockbuster', says Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill

Credit: Robert Cargill/Twitter

SS Rajamouli’s RRR broke has been praised and appreciated by C. Robert Cargill who is Doctor Strange’s co-writer. Robert mentioned that he will watch the film once again. Earlier, Patton Oswalt, who is an actor and a comedian, also praised Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer.

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has earned around Rs 1150 crore at the box office, it has broken many box office records. While appreciating the film, Robert wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”

Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. pic.twitter.com/WFpOAKq8VG — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 6, 2022

While talking about the first scene of the film, one of the social media users wrote, “the opening sequence where the hero goes into the raging crowd to apprehend the rioter who threw the rock... Might be the best action sequence of the 21st century.”

Meanwhile, another person mentioned, “I am amazed you took this long,” to which Robert replied, “I was waved off of the Netflix version and waited to see the original language version.” The third person commented, “I’m seeing it in theaters on Wednesday. I’m very excited to see a movie that’s so epic yet I know so little about.” The Fourth one commented, “Man I am pumped but just trying to find a 3hr space.”

‘RRR’ is a fictional period drama about two early twentieth-century Indian liberation fighters. The film was praised for its massive cinematic scale, action, and drama, and it even found an audience in areas like the United Kingdom.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr Ntr, the blockbuster also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and others, and was produced on a large scale by DVV Danayya. MM Keeravaani composed the film's music.