Entertainment

SonyLIV's new show Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani sees Virat and Anushka face off in bitter rivalry, fans say 'this is wow'

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani has the popular actors Jennifer Winger and Karan Wahi playing two young lawyers named Anushka Raisinghani and Virat Chowdhary.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Anushka and Virat are set to face off against each other as professional rivals with starkly different work ideologies in SonyLIV's new show titled Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. The streaming platform released the promo of its upcoming show on its social media on Sunday, January 21.

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani has the popular actors Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi playing two young lawyers named Anushka Raisinghani and Virat Chowdhary. The show's synposis reads, "Sony LIV Exclusive Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani unfolds a compelling courtroom drama, intricately weaving the lives of young law professionals with different ideologies and approaches to their jobs."

It further describes the main protagonists as, "Meet Anushka, a sharp-witted young lawyer making her mark in her father's law firm, standing tall on her ethics with each case she takes on. On the other side, there’s Virat, a suave and driven lawyer, believed to be the rightful heir to the firm. The firm has a young intern, Ankita Rastogi, who is navigating her way while harboring a dark secret."

"Starring Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani is a riveting courtroom drama that weaves together the lives of these three professionals, exploring moral dilemmas and the choice of the right over easy. Streaming soon, exclusively on Sony LIV", the synopsis concludes.

Netizens shared their excitement over the show as one of the wrote, "This is just wow", while another wrote, "Can't wait. So excited to see this." Some eagle-eyed netizens also noticed how the show has named its protagonists Virat and Anushka after the real-life power couple cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The upcoming courtroom drama Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani is directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar and produced by Smruti Shinde and Harvindar Arora. Bhavna Sresth serves as the creative director. The show's release date hasn't been announced yet.

