Shruti Haasan opens up about working with Prabhas-Prashanth Neel on 'Salaar'

Shruti Haasan, who is gaining accolated for her leading performance in the Amazon Original series 'Bestseller', will be seen next in the upcoming film 'Salaar' opposite the 'Radhe Shyam' star Prabhas. The action thriller, shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages, is being directed by Prashanth Neel, who has also helmed the Yash-starrer blockbuster film 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' and its sequel 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' slated to release on April 14.

In an interview with BollywoodLife.com, Shruti talked about working with Prabhas and Prashanth. She said that she is honoured to be a part of a positive team. She added that when she started working with them, she felt that they are lovely people and it's a really nice team to work with.

Talking about the director, Shruti added that he brings in a lot of emotion and human quotient along with large-scale action and drama in his films. "With him (Prashanth), even within the action and drama, there's a core human story he runs so well, and Salaar is also so huge, but it's also so human", Shruti mentioned to the same entertainment portal.

Initially slated to release on April 14, 'Salaar' was postponed since 'K.G.F. 2' with the same production team, and the director is now arriving on the same date as the latter has been pushed since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Sharing details about the release date for 'Salaar', Shruti said, "As far as when it's coming out, I can't tell you that, you'll have to ask somebody else, hopefully soon, but I can't tell you exactly when."



Daughter of acting legend Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika, Shruti has also featured in a few Hindi films such as 'Luck', 'D-Day', 'Gabbar Is Back' and 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya'.