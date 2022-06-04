Hips Don't Lie singer Shakira, footballer Gerard Pique end 11 years of relationship, issue joint statement

Shakira- Gerard Pique

Colombian singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are officially ending their 11-year old relationship and they issued a joint statement about it. As the statement shared by their PR agency, it read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique were dating since 2011, and they also have two sons Milan and Sasha. As per Reuters, the duo met shortly before 2010 South Africa's World Cup, when he featured in the tournament's official popular song video Waka Waka. Earlier it was reported that the reason why Shakira and Gerard Pique are reportedly separating is that the singer allegedly caught the football star with another woman. Gerard Pique's partying being out of control is also suggested as one of the reasons.

According to a report in El Periodico, Gerard Pique has been spotted entering and leaving an apartment over the last week by neighbours. It was also reported that he was seen partying with Barcelona teammate Riqui Puig and his group of friends. Shakira, who used to share photos with her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique, has not been posting much about him these days. The last time that Shakira posted a photo of the couple was in March this year.

(With inputs from Reuters)