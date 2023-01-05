Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi unveil first-look posters of their debut OTT show Farzi with release date

Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi star in Farzi/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, two of the finest actors in Indian cinema, are set to make their digital debut in the crime-thriller show Farzi. The Amazon Prime Video India original is created by Raj & DK, who are the brains behind the critically acclaimed show The Family Man on the same streaming giant.

On Thursday, January 5, Shahid and Vijay unveiled their first-look posters of the show on their social media handles. The posters also have the release date written beneath them as February 10. Apart from Shahid and Vijay, the show features Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and law enforcement where losing is not an option.

Talking about Farzi, Raj & DK said, " It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically, a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world."

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid revealed the reason why he signed up for Farzi as he told the portal, "I had loved Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2. They called me for a film, I asked if they had a show for me. They went ‘really?’, and I said yes! It’s exciting to collaborate with people who are at the top of their game, and in India, they are the best of the best."



