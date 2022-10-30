25 years of Dil To Pagal Hai: Do you know THIS star was a background dancer in Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit's film?

Dil To Pagal Hai/File photo

Directed by Yash Chopra, the musical romantic drama Dil To Pagal Hai is a love quadrangle with Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Released on October 30 in 1997, the film celebrates 25 years of its release on Sunday.

The film became a blockbuster and its music was one of the main factors behind its success. Composed by Uttam Singh and written by Anand Bakshi, the soundtrack featured beautiful melodies such as Arre Re Arre, Bholi Si Surat, Dholna, Le Gayi, and the title track Dil To Pagal Hai, which are still popular to this date.

The Yash Chopra directorial also featured brilliantly choreographed dance sequences by Shiamak Davar. Do you know which actor was seen playing a background dancer in one of those dance sequences as part of the Shiamak Davar crew? It was none other than Shahid Kapoor!

Yes, the Jab We Met actor joined Davar's dance institute when he was just 15 and was seen as a background dancer in two major Bollywood films. Apart from the 1997 release, he also appeared in Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor starrer romantic musical drama Taal in 1999. Here is a snapshot of Shahid dancing behind Karisma in Dil To Pagal Hai, shared by the Twitter handle CinemarRare.

The film's production house Yash Raj Films also shared a post celebrating 25 years of the film on their social media accounts. Captioned "25 years ago… Rahul asked ‘Mohabbat kya hai?’ and ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a movie that is close to all of our hearts combined", the YRF shared a reel with the best moments of the film set to the background music of the title track sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.



Dil To Pagal Hai won three National Film Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Supporting Actress for Karisma Kapoor, and Best Choreography to Shiamak Davar. It also won seven Filmfare Awards for Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Music Director, Best Dialogue, and Best Art Direction.