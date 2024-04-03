Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor, known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi industry, worked in hit TV show, lived in old-age home, begged for...

MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur granted divorce on ground of cruelty by wife

Meet woman, an Indian, made Rs 40006 crore fortune from Dubai-based firm, she is…

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Kajol, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, her husband is..

Darjeeling Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know key candidates, polling date, past winner, other important details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor, known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi industry, worked in hit TV show, lived in old-age home, begged for...

MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur granted divorce on ground of cruelty by wife

Meet woman, an Indian, made Rs 40006 crore fortune from Dubai-based firm, she is…

8 salty common foods that increase blood sugar

8 interesting benefits of having garlic before bed

Fastest balls by Indians in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Kajol, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, her husband is..

Nikkhil Advani says south Indian film industries have more unity than Bollywood: 'We are just busy...'

Joker Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dance in first poster, trailer to release on...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This actor, known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi industry, worked in hit TV show, lived in old-age home, begged for...

With over 300 movies to his credit, Satish Kaul worked with Bollywood superstars like Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and Shahrukh Khan.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 10:03 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Satish Kaul
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We often hear that everything is temporary as change is the only constant. Today, we will talk about an actor, who was once known as the Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi Cinema', who worked in both the Punjabi and Hindi industries, but later faced financial difficulties and eventually lived in an old age home.

We are talking about Satish Kaul, who was born on 8th September 1946 and passed away on 10th April 2021. With over 300 movies to his credit, he worked with Bollywood superstars like Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and Shahrukh Khan. Satish Kaul is known for his notable roles including appearances in Sassi Punnu, Ishq Nimana, Prem Parbat, Suhag Chooda, and Patola.

He became a household name after playing Lord Indra in Mahabharat. Known as the Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the PTC Punjabi Film Awards 2011 for his contributions to Punjabi cinema. 

The actor was struggling for financial help, he was admitted to a hospital in  Ludhiana after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Satish Kaul's sister Satya Devi told PTI that the actor was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after he developed a fever - he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the hospital. He passed away due to Covid.

In 2020, Satish Kaul asked for help from members of the entertainment industry as he was greatly impacted by the nationwide lockdown. "I'm struggling for medicines, groceries and basic needs. I appeal to the industry people to help me. I got so much love as an actor, I need some attention now as a human in need," he had told PTI. 

Due to a lack of financial support, the actor was living in an old age home in Ludhiana. However, he saw a setback in 2015 when he fell and fractured his hip bone, requiring two years of bed rest. After this, Kaul saw financial challenges.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock, Mayank Yadav shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs

Meet man, IIT graduate son of general store owner, became IPS officer after failing UPSC exam thrice, he is...

Maidaan director Amit Sharma opens up on Ajay Devgn-starrer’s comparison with SRK’s Chak De! India: ‘The struggle is…'

Nikkhil Advani says south Indian film industries have more unity than Bollywood: 'We are just busy...'

World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement