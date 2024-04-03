This actor, known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi industry, worked in hit TV show, lived in old-age home, begged for...

With over 300 movies to his credit, Satish Kaul worked with Bollywood superstars like Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and Shahrukh Khan.

We often hear that everything is temporary as change is the only constant. Today, we will talk about an actor, who was once known as the Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi Cinema', who worked in both the Punjabi and Hindi industries, but later faced financial difficulties and eventually lived in an old age home.

We are talking about Satish Kaul, who was born on 8th September 1946 and passed away on 10th April 2021. With over 300 movies to his credit, he worked with Bollywood superstars like Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and Shahrukh Khan. Satish Kaul is known for his notable roles including appearances in Sassi Punnu, Ishq Nimana, Prem Parbat, Suhag Chooda, and Patola.

He became a household name after playing Lord Indra in Mahabharat. Known as the Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the PTC Punjabi Film Awards 2011 for his contributions to Punjabi cinema.

The actor was struggling for financial help, he was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Satish Kaul's sister Satya Devi told PTI that the actor was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after he developed a fever - he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the hospital. He passed away due to Covid.

In 2020, Satish Kaul asked for help from members of the entertainment industry as he was greatly impacted by the nationwide lockdown. "I'm struggling for medicines, groceries and basic needs. I appeal to the industry people to help me. I got so much love as an actor, I need some attention now as a human in need," he had told PTI.

Due to a lack of financial support, the actor was living in an old age home in Ludhiana. However, he saw a setback in 2015 when he fell and fractured his hip bone, requiring two years of bed rest. After this, Kaul saw financial challenges.

