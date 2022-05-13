Search icon
Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu's actioner opens huge, earns Rs 75 crore

Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: The Mahesh Babu starrer opened with a thunderous response across the globe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

Sarkarun Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's much-awaited action-thriller Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection of the opening day has been recorded on an extraordinary note, as the film earned around Rs 75 crores worldwide. 

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the opening day worldwide collection with the states-wise breakup. As per his tweet, the film earned Rs 52 crores from Andra Pradesh, Rs 4.32 crores from Karnataka, Rs 2.20 crores from the rest of India, and Rs 16.51 crores from overseas. 

Here's Manobala's tweet on Sarkaru Vaari Paata worldwide collection

Sarkaru Vaari Paata released worldwide on 12 May. 

