Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu's actioner opens huge, earns Rs 75 crore

Sarkarun Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's much-awaited action-thriller Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection of the opening day has been recorded on an extraordinary note, as the film earned around Rs 75 crores worldwide.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the opening day worldwide collection with the states-wise breakup. As per his tweet, the film earned Rs 52 crores from Andra Pradesh, Rs 4.32 crores from Karnataka, Rs 2.20 crores from the rest of India, and Rs 16.51 crores from overseas.

Here's Manobala's tweet on Sarkaru Vaari Paata worldwide collection

#SarkaruVaariPaata opening day WW Box Office



AP/TS - 52.18 cr

KA - 4.32 cr

ROI - 2.20 cr

OS - 16.51 cr [Reported Locs]



Total - 75.21 cr



EXTRAORDINARY — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 13, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata released worldwide on 12 May.