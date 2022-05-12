Kangana Ranaut supports Mahesh Babu over his 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark, says 'we can't deny that...'

Kangana Ranaut-Mahesh Babu

Kangana Ranaut supported Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and agreed with him that Bollywood can't afford him. Kangana and Team Dhaakad launched 2nd trailer of the film, and during the press conference, Ranaut stated that Mahesh Babu's view over his Bollywood debut wasn't demeaning, and it should be termed 'controversial.' The actress said, "Yeh toh unhone sahi kaha ki Bollywood unhe afford nahi kar sakta." She continued, "I agree with this because I know for the fact that many filmmakers have approached him...and their industry (Telugu) singlehandedly became the number 1 film industry in India. Toh ab unhe Bollywood definitely nahi afford kar sakta."

Watch 2nd trailer of Dhaakad

Kangana further gave clarification on her stand by saying, "Mujhe nahi lagta ki aisi choti-choti baaton pe controversy honi chaiye." Queen star further asserted that in whatever tone Mahesh conveyed his thoughts, "It made sense." Ranaut even shared that Bollywood should learn from them. "Unhone apne kaam ke prati, apni industry ke prati garima dikhayi hai. Aaj woh uss level pe hai and we can't deny that. The Telugu film industry didn't get anything on a platter, and they have overtaken everyone in the last 10-15 years, even the Tamil industry. So, we only have to learn from them."

READ: Mahesh Babu says his 'Bollywood can't afford me' statement was 'blown out of proportions'

For the unversed, the Pokiri star Mahesh Babu attended the trailer launch event of his production venture Major on Monday and said he is happy that the lines of what constitutes Indian cinema have "blurred" with the blockbuster performances of Telugu movies across the county. "I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion. "Today the emotion is so strong, films have become so big that the lines have blurred and it's become Indian cinema," Babu said at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture Major.