Sarkaru Vaari Paata FIRST review out: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer is 'sure-shot mass blockbuster'

Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer/YouTube stills

The next big release from the Telugu film industry Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring superstar Mahesh Babu and sensational Keerthy Suresh in the leading roles, is set for theatrical release worldwide on May 12. The action-comedy film has also been produced by the Telugu star under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

While the audience is keenly awaiting to see the big-budget film on the big screen, the first review of the film is out from Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic who is a member of the overseas censor board.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Umair praised the film and wrote, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata works for varied persons –it has a simple but captivating story with a dramatic twist in the tale, the chemistry between the lead actors is perfect and the music is well juxtaposed in the narrative. But its biggest USP is, without doubt, Mahesh Babu. He carries the film on his board and brawny shoulders and that alone is the imperative reason for watching this film. Expect a hurricane called Sarkaru Vaari Paata to strike at the box office."





Talking about the leading actor's performance, he stated, "Mahesh Babu delivers one of his best performances in recent times. His fans are sure to lap this knockout performance in a big way.” About the leading lady, the UAE-based critic wrote, “The movie would be incomplete without Keerthy Suresh. She looks gorgeous and gives this character the dignity that it deserves."



"Sure shot mass blockbuster all the way. My personal, Favourite Telugu film of 2022", Umair concluded his review by giving 4.5 stars out of 5 to the film.





Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been helmed by Parasuram Petla whose last directorial was Geetha Govindam that starred the rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles.