Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post sharing Will Smith's quote on 'failure, humiliation, divorce, death' goes viral

In October 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. After their much-publicised announcement, Samantha was brutally trolled and was subjected to hate messages and mean tweets on social media.

The 'Super Deluxe' actress has been sharing cryptic posts on social media since her divorce that range from a quote about teaching sons not to sexually objectify women to a note about 'breaking free and walking away' from all the negativity in life.

Similarly, on Thursday, February 24, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a quote from Hollywood actor Will Smith's autobiography that resonated with her. The quote reads, "Over the past thirty years, like all of us, I have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death. I've had my life threatened, my money taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated—and every single day, still got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick, No matter what you're going through, there is always another brick sitting right there in front of you, waiting to be laid. The only question is, are you going to get up and lay it?”





In another post, Samantha reviewed Will's book and wrote, “Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up. Oh, and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book, Will.”





The American actor, rapper, and film producer's memoir 'Will' was published in November 2021. Will Smith has written the book with famous self-help author Mark Manson, who is the author of the bestseller 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k'.



On the work front, Samantha will be seen in the Tamil romantic comedy 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and the Telugu mythological film 'Shaakuntalam', based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. She also has the Hollywood film 'Arrangements Of Love' in her pipeline.