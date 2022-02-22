Samantha Ruth Prabhu's EPIC reply to netizen's comment 'I wanna reproduce you' wins the internet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in limelight for the past few months after her split with Naga Chaitanya in October 2021. The 'Super Deluxe' actress shared the first look of her upcoming Telugu mythological film 'Shakuntalam' on Monday (February 21). Celebrating the same, Samantha held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram Stories last evening.

When an Instagram user asked her a strange question, "Have u reproduced cuz I wanna reproduce u", her epic reply won the internet. As her reply, Samantha asked him to use Google as she wrote, "How to use 'reproduce in a sentence. Should have Googled that first?". When another user asked him to share any advice for the youngsters, Samantha responded, "Take a break. Don't burn out!!".









Recently, Samantha's video grooving to the latest chartbuster 'Halamithi Habibo' had gone viral. The song originally features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde from their upcoming Tamil-language movie 'Beast'. In the AMA session, a fan asked her if her impromptu performance at the airport was planned or an on-the-spot decision, the actress wrote, "I saw this on the way to the airport...got excited and went for it...wasn't planned...sick beat @anirudhofficial" and shared a picture of the song's composer Anirudh Ravichander dancing to the song.





When another netizen asked her about her ultimate goal in life, she answered, "To be remembered!!!". One of Samantha's fans was even worried about her as the actress has been excessively targeted by trolls in the past few months, to which she replied "Thank you for asking. Yes I am" and added open hugs and a smiling face emojis.









Recently, Samantha had dropped breathtaking pictures from Athirappilly Falls, Kerala. The photos had quickly gone viral with more than a million likes and fans dropping hearts and fiery emojis in the comments section.