Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzles in pink swimwear at Athirappilly Falls, photos go VIRAL

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing headlines for the last few months. First, because of her much publicised separation with Naga Chaitanya and then, due to her sizzling item number 'Oo Antava' in Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1'.

Since her split from Chaitanya last year, Samantha has been traveling to different locations in India and abroad to peace her mind and soul. She went to Dubai and Rishikesh in October 2021, welcomed the 2022 New Year in Goa with her girl gang, and recently went to Switzerland to learn skiing.

Now, taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Super Deluxe' actress dropped stunning pictures on Saturday (February 19) in pink swimwear from Athirappilly Falls, Kerala. As a caption, she wrote a meaningful message about her learnings from life, as she wrote, "Life. You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows." The photos quickly went viral with more than 1 million likes and fans dropping heart and fiery emojis in the comments section.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress also shared a video in which she can be seen sitting on the rocks and meditating. Alongside the clip, she wrote a quote from Sadhguru that read, "Meditation is a means to realize the beauty of your existence." The pictures and videos from the breathtaking waterfalls in Kerala will make you pack your travel bags immediately and head to the serene location situated in the Thrissur District in Kerala on the Chalakudy river.

Recently, Samantha broke the internet when she showed off her fantastic dance moves in an impromptu performance at an airport on the latest chartbuster 'Arabic Kuthu' featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde from their upcoming Tamil-language movie 'Beast'.



READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks the internet with her sizzling dance moves on Thalapathy Vijay's 'Halamathi Habibo' - WATCH

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be seen in the Tamil romantic comedy 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and Telugu mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam' in 2022.