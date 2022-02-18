Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks the internet with her sizzling dance moves on Thalapathy Vijay's 'Halamathi Habibo' - WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been ruling the headlines of late. First, Samantha was in the news for her separation from South superstar Naga Chaitanya and after that, the diva took over the news for her fantabulous dance moves in the item song 'Oo Antava Mava' from Allu Arjun starrer blockbuster hit film, 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1'.

Samantha's killer dance moves and the charm she brought on-screen was praised from all quarters. The song is still trending on social media with fans making Instagram reels and sharing their own version. But currently, Samantha seems to be hooked onto another song. Not from her film, but that doesn't bother her.

Samantha recently took to her Instagram handle to drop a video that has once again sent the internet into a tizzy. Showing off her fabulous dance moves, Samantha is seen giving an impromptu performance on Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Arabic Kuthu song 'Halamathi Habibo' from their upcoming Tamil-language movie 'Beast'.

Since the 'Beast' song has been quite the rage on social media, Samantha too hopped on to the trends bandwagon and shook a leg on the viral song at an airport while catching a late-night flight. Alongside the video, the actress wrote, "Just another late night flight… NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit."

Earlier, Pooja Hegde herself had dropped a video on Instagram, recreating the 'Halamithi Habibo' dance step while relaxing and enjoying herself on a yacht amidst the blue sea during her recent vacay in the Maldives.

'Arabic Kuthu', the first single from director Nelson's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Beast', featuring actor Vijay in the lead, had garnered a whopping 20 million views within just a day of being released on YouTube.

The foot-tapping number seems to be shattering records on the Internet.

In fact, the song garnered, phenomenal 4.5 lakh views, with over 1.75 lakh people giving it the thumbs-up sign within just seven minutes of being released.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal', whereas Pooja Hegde also has 'Radhe Shyam' line up opposite Prabhas.