Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts after Manoj Bajpayee asks her to go easy on herself as it 'scared' him

Credit: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most talented actresses in the country, reacted after Manoj Bajpayee asked her to go easy on herself. They both were seen together in The Family Man season 2 in 2021.

In his recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Bajpayee recalled the time when they were shooting together and said, “Go easy on yourself. She is very hardworking...But the way physically jis tarike se woh Family Man kaam karte huye dekha tha, it scared me, ki kitna sata rahi hai apne aap ko yeh (The way I saw her working physically in Family Man, it scared me, how much pain she is giving herself).”

One of Samantha’s fans shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “BajpayeeManoj sir about @Samanthaprabhu2.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu replied, "(Hugging face and heart hands emojis) will try sir @BajpayeeManoj.”

Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu left her fans shocked and worried after she shared about getting diagnosed with Myositis. Usually, people boast about achievements and goody-goody pictures on social media. But give it to Samantha, who has shared a vulnerable side of her in this courageous post on her social media.

Samantha shared a photo from her treatment, and in the caption, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone intermission."

Read|Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about being diagnosed with Myositis, says 'I am still struggling...'

Later, she dropped a no-makeup photo of herself and wrote about the upcoming year. The actress looked beautiful in a printed black and red night suit while flaunting her smile.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Function forward… control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless. Happy 2023!!” Netizens also reacted to the photo, one of his fans wrote, “Waited for your post!! You are the strongest, superwoman Get well soon Samantha Will always pray for you.”